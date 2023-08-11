AFC Wimbledon vs Wrexham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Football League two match in your country

AFC Wimbledon will host Wrexham this Saturday, August 12 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Football League Two. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The commencement of the championship hasn’t been the most propitious for Wrexham, as they suffered a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Milton Keynes Dons in their inaugural League Two match. Nevertheless, they found success in the Carabao Cup, surmounting Wigan and aiming to recuperate their league standing.

Their resurgence necessitates a triumph against AFC Wimbledon, a team that embarked on their League Two journey with a goalless draw against Grimsby Town. However, their campaign in the Carabao Cup bore fruit as they secured a spot in the succeeding round with a 2-1 victory against Coventry City. Naturally, their aspiration now is to sustain their winning momentum.

AFC Wimbledon vs Wrexham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (August 13)

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

AFC Wimbledon vs Wrexham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

At the moment there is no confirmed televising for this event, although it is likely that the game will be broadcast on local radio stations.