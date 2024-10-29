Al Nassr out of King's Cup: How many titles has Ronaldo won in Saudi Arabia compared to Messi in MLS?

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the chance to claim the King’s Cup and close the title gap between himself at Al Nassr and his rival Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Al Nassr have been eliminated from the King’s Cup after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty against Al Taawoun that would have leveled the game. This missed opportunity means the Portuguese star has lost a chance to add another title with his Saudi Arabian side. But how many trophies has Ronaldo won in Saudi Arabia compared to Lionel Messi’s achievements with Inter Miami?

Since joining Al Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo has lifted only one trophy with the club. In August of that same year, he scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal, securing the Arab Club Champions Cup for his team. Unfortunately for Ronaldo, this title does not count as an official FIFA-recognized trophy.

Lionel Messi, by contrast, has won two official titles since arriving at Inter Miami. His first came in August 2023 when Inter Miami triumphed over Nashville in a tense 10-9 penalty shootout to clinch the Leagues Cup. Messi then helped secure a second title in October 2024, when Inter Miami finished atop the MLS regular season standings, claiming the Supporters’ Shield with 74 points.

Now, as Inter Miami head into the Eastern Conference semifinals against Atlanta United, Messi has a chance to further widen the title gap with Ronaldo in the near future.

Lionel Messi #10 and Inter Miami lift the Supporters’ Shield after defeating New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

*Developing story…