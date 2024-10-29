Trending topics:
KING'S CUP

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after missing late penalty in Al Nassr's King's Cup exit

Al-Nassr faced elimination from the King’s Cup on Tuesday after a 1-0 defeat to Al Taawon, where Cristiano Ronaldo missed a pivotal penalty in stoppage time that could have changed the team’s fate. After the match, CR7 took to social media to address the outcome.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was at the center of Al-Nassr’s Monday defeat, had a rare misstep. In the closing moments of the King’s Cup Round of 16 match against Al Taawon, the Portuguese star had the chance to level the score but sent his shot over the crossbar. Following the game, he broke his silence about the miss.

Choosing his official account on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts, Ronaldo posted a message to his 113 million followers: “Every challenge is an opportunity to grow.” Accompanying the post was a photo in his Al-Nassr jersey, wearing the captain’s armband.

The post quickly garnered over 115,000 likes, with 9,000 shares and a flood of encouraging comments from fans, who urged their idol to persevere and keep pushing forward with Al-Nassr.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message to his fans after Al-Nassr&#039;s loss against Al Taawon.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message to his fans after Al-Nassr’s loss against Al Taawon.

What lies ahead for Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr?

Tuesday’s loss to Al Taawon dashed Al-Nassr’s hopes of claiming the King’s Cup, one of their primary objectives this season. Now, they’ll shift focus to the other two competitions still in play: the AFC Champions League Elite and the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty to equalize for Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun

see also

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty to equalize for Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun

In the AFC Champions League Elite, Asia’s premier club competition, Al-Nassr are well-positioned in Group B with two wins and a draw, placing them comfortably in contention for the next stage.

Meanwhile, in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr have secured 18 points out of a possible 24 across six matches—a solid start, though Neymar’s Al-Hilal remain undefeated and lead the standings. With a long season ahead, Al-Nassr’s title hopes are still very much alive.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s season so far

Despite the missed penalty against Al Taawon, Ronaldo’s performance this season has been impressive. Across all competitions, he has played 11 matches and scored 9 goals, maintaining a high scoring rate that ranks him among the Saudi Pro League’s top scorers.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Panthers' head coach sends clear message to Bryce Young about the starting QB job
NFL

Panthers' head coach sends clear message to Bryce Young about the starting QB job

NBA News: Paolo Banchero opens up about standout performance in Magic’s win over Pacers
NBA

NBA News: Paolo Banchero opens up about standout performance in Magic’s win over Pacers

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge makes strong self-criticism on his role in World Series vs Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge makes strong self-criticism on his role in World Series vs Dodgers

NBA News: Klay Thompson's Mavericks teammate sends strong message to the rest of the league
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson's Mavericks teammate sends strong message to the rest of the league

Better Collective Logo