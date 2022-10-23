Ajax will face Liverpool at the Johan Cruyff Arena for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Find out here when, where, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Ajax and Liverpool will face-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. The Reds seek to clich their Round of 16 spot, while the Godenzonen seek a win to avoid early elimination and to be sent off to the Europa League. Here, you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial).

Ajax have won just once in this year's international tournament. As Ajax had to deal with crucial transfers such as Lisandro Martinez on their defensive side, Antony on the offensive, and their former manager Erik Ten Hag, they haven't figure out how to work as team again at the European level.

On the other side, Liverpool haven't performed as expected during the start of the season. However, the Reds found their way back in the Champions League, as they are currently placed second in Group A. So, the team managed by Jurgen Klopp still has clear chances to qualify for the Round of 16.

Ajax vs Liverpool: Date

Ajax will play against Liverpool on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Depending on the final result, Ajax could be eliminated from the Champions League, and could be sent off to the Round of 32 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League.

Ajax vs Liverpool: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Ajax vs Liverpool in the US

Ajax and Liverpool will play against each othe at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). This matchup is for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League, and it will be available to watch on Paramount+ (Free Trial). Other available options are SiriusXM FC, and ViX+.