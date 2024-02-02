Ajax and PSV will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2023/2024 Eredivisie. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The weekend of February 2-4 will showcase several intriguing games, but undoubtedly, nothing compares to a thrilling derby. The most significant rivalry in the Eredivisie is set to unfold this Saturday as Ajax and PSV go head-to-head in a match that promises intense competition.
On the “Godenzonen” side, they find themselves distanced from the top positions. Nonetheless, their ambition is to contend for positions in the Champions and Europa League. Meanwhile, the “Rood-Witten” currently lead the competition and are determined to maintain their first-place standing at all costs.
Ajax vs PSV: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (February 4)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (February 4)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (February 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (February 4)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (February 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (February 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Philippines: 8:00 AM (February 4)
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (February 4)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Ajax vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
Ghana: ESPN Africa
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Eurosport
Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv
International: Bet365
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: Cool TV
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: ESPN Africa
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: ESPN, Star+
Netherlands: ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN, ESPN
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7
Nigeria: ESPN Africa
Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6
Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar Champions League 3, Movistar+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9 Live, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
United Kingdom: Cool TV
USA: ESPN+