Ajax vs PSV: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 3, 2024

Ajax and PSV will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2023/2024 Eredivisie. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The weekend of February 2-4 will showcase several intriguing games, but undoubtedly, nothing compares to a thrilling derby. The most significant rivalry in the Eredivisie is set to unfold this Saturday as Ajax and PSV go head-to-head in a match that promises intense competition.

On the “Godenzonen” side, they find themselves distanced from the top positions. Nonetheless, their ambition is to contend for positions in the Champions and Europa League. Meanwhile, the “Rood-Witten” currently lead the competition and are determined to maintain their first-place standing at all costs.

Ajax vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (February 4)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (February 4)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (February 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (February 4)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (February 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (February 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Philippines: 8:00 AM (February 4)

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (February 4)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Ajax vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

Ghana: ESPN Africa

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

International: Bet365

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Cool TV

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: ESPN Africa

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: ESPN, Star+

Netherlands: ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN, ESPN

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: ESPN Africa

Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar Champions League 3, Movistar+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9 Live, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

United Kingdom: Cool TV

USA: ESPN+