Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Saudi Pro League game on August 25, 2026

Al Ettifaq host Al Nassr at EGO Stadium in Dammam in a Saudi Pro League Matchweek 3 showdown between two unbeaten sides. With Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr looking to maintain a perfect start, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr in the USA

Al Ettifaq vs. Al Nassr will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2 and FOX Deportes. For streaming, Fubo is an option alongside FOX One.

Can I watch Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr for free?

Eligible new Fubo customers can use a 5-day free trial to watch Al Ettifaq vs. Al Nassr without paying during the trial period. The current U.S. plan page lists a five-day free trial across its featured Sports + News, Pro, Elite and Latino plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Al Ettifaq vs. Al Nassr is an early Saudi Pro League title-race test. The two clubs enter Matchweek 3 with six points from their opening two league games.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Al Nassr arrive in particularly strong form. Ange Postecoglou‘s team opened the league season with a 3-0 victory over Al Fateh before following it with a 4-0 win away to Al Riyadh. The latter result kept Al Nassr perfect after two rounds and included goals from Abdulelah Al Amri, Angelo, Joao Felix and CR7.

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Cristiano Ronaldo‘s presence is one of the biggest storylines. The 41-year-old missed Al Nassr’s first two competitive matches of the campaign because of fitness concerns, but came off the bench against Al Riyadh in the 62nd minute and scored the fourth goal in the 83rd. It was his first goal of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season.

Al Ettifaq have also started the league campaign with two wins, including a 4-2 victory over Al Riyadh, and currently sit near the top of the standings. Moussa Dembele has been one of their main attacking threats and is listed as the league’s leading scorer with three goals after two matches.

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Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr: Predicted Lineups

Al Ettifaq (4-4-2): Turki Baljosh; Madallah Alolayan, Abdullah Khateeb, Jack Hendry, Meshal Al Otaibi; Khaled Al Ghannam, Alvaro Medran, Ondrej Duda, Rayane Messi; Yasir Al Shammari, Moussa Dembele.

Al Nassr (4-2-3-1): Bento; Salem Al Najdi, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al Amri, Nawaf Boushal; Abdullah Al Khaibari, Angelo; Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman; Cristiano Ronaldo.

What time is the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match?

The Al Ettifaq vs. Al Nassr match kicks off on Tuesday, August 25, at 2:00 PM ET. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation lists a 9:00 PM local kickoff in Saudi Arabia, while U.S. listings confirm the 2:00 PM ET start.

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