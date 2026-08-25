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Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr’s comeback vs Al Etiffaq with three words despite being subbed off

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his support for Al Nassr's impressive comeback victory over Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League despite being substituted at halftime.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed /Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr completed an impressive comeback victory against Al Ettifaq on Matchday 3 of the Saudi Pro League, a match where Cristiano Ronaldo’s halftime substitution drew significant attention before head coach Ange Postecoglou later explained the decision.

Despite the halftime exit, Ronaldo took to social media to show his support via an Instagram story featuring a photo of the squad embracing. “WHAT. A. COMEBACK,” Ronaldo posted, using three simple words to celebrate the win.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram story.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram story.

Developing story…

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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