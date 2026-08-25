Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr’s comeback vs Al Etiffaq with three words despite being subbed off

Al Nassr completed an impressive comeback victory against Al Ettifaq on Matchday 3 of the Saudi Pro League, a match where Cristiano Ronaldo’s halftime substitution drew significant attention before head coach Ange Postecoglou later explained the decision.
Despite the halftime exit, Ronaldo took to social media to show his support via an Instagram story featuring a photo of the squad embracing. “WHAT. A. COMEBACK,” Ronaldo posted, using three simple words to celebrate the win.
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram story.
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Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.