Heat reportedly showing interest in veteran Kyrie Irving as Miami looks to build NBA powerhouse

As the Miami Heat continue their push to build a title contender, a new report indicates the franchise has expressed interest in acquiring star guard Kyrie Irving from the Dallas Mavericks.

There is no denying that the Miami Heat have been the absolute epicenter of NBA offseason buzz. Fresh off adding Klay Thompson, the Heat have made it abundantly clear they are going all-in on championship contention, and reports indicate front-office boss Pat Riley may not be done yet, with veteran guard Kyrie Irving now squarely on Miami’s radar.

According to a report from Basketball Ground, Miami is framing a potential blockbuster deal to acquire Irving. In exchange, the Dallas Mavericks would receive a youth-and-draft package headlined by Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson, alongside a 2028 first-round pick, a 2029 second-round pick, and an unprotected 2030 first-round selection.

On paper, the framework presents a logical path for both franchises: Miami secures elite perimeter creation to bolster its championship window, while Dallas clears backcourt usage to fully center its rebuild around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

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If the pursuit materialize, Irving would join a re-engineered roster that already landed superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee earlier this summer. Together, the high-profile moves have reignited title expectations across South Beach for a franchise hungry to return to the top of the NBA mountain.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait.

Irving’s potential fit on Miami’s roster

Integrating Irving into head coach Erik Spoelstra’s scheme would instantly elevate Miami’s half-court shot creation. Renowned for his dynamic late-clock execution, the eight-time All-Star provides the exact high-leverage scoring needed to cure the Heat‘s routine offensive lulls.

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His gravity as a pull-up shooter would unlock critical floor spacing for paint-dominant stars Bam Adebayo and Antetokounmpo. Furthermore, running a central pick-and-roll with Irving and Adebayo would instantly give Miami one of the most lethal two-man actions in the Eastern Conference.

Projected Heat starting lineup with Irving

If Miami manages to pull off the trade, Irving would slot directly into what suddenly looks like one of the most formidable starting units in the league. Here is how the Heat’s projected starting five would stack up with Irving running point:

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Norman Powell (or Klay Thompson / Tyler Herro)

SF: Andrew Wiggins

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Bam Adebayo

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