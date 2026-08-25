Red Sox set to bring Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa back, but there’s a catch

The Boston Red Sox are expected to call up Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from their rehab assignments soon, but they will have to make some tough decisions.

The Boston Red Sox will need every hand on deck to take on the home stretch of the 2026 MLB season. Thus, getting infielders Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa back in the lineup is paramount. According to a report, the two are near their returns, but the Red Sox have yet to determine who will be sent down to the minors to make room for the veterans.

“Story could join the team in Miami as soon as Wednesday,” as reported by Jen McCaffrey on The Athletic. “The Red Sox will need to open three roster spots within the next week or so.”

In addition to Story and Kiner-Falefa, Roman Anthony, though a bit behind the other two, is also expected to return soon. It makes for exciting news in Beantown, though it comes at a price. And with a headache for interim manager Chad Tracy.

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After watching the trio of players go down within a span of weeks earlier in the 2026 MLB season, the Triple-A call-ups Mickey Gasper, Anthony Seigler, and Nick Sogard have not only risen to the challenge but also played crucial roles day in and day out.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Red Sox.

Red Sox must make roster moves

It’s no mystery why Boston managed to stay alive in the AL Wild Card race despite the key absences. Now, however, the Red Sox must make a decision and determine who will be sent back down to Triple-A to make room for Story and Kiner-Falefa.

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“Seigler is [likely] the odd man out,” The Athletic’s McCaffrey reported on whom the Red Sox might send down to make room in their roster. “If Seigler is optioned when Story or Kiner-Falefa returns, [Andruw] Monasterio could be the other player optioned.”

Though not a minor-league callup, Monasterio saw his playing time increased since the rough months of May and June, when the Red Sox placed Story, Kiner-Falefa, and Anthony on the 60-day injured list (IL). With the trio expected to return before long, Boston could shift back to its regular lineup to start the year. Whether that’s wise or not, that’s a different question.

Stats comparison

Player AVG OPS Trevor Story .206 .547 Isiah Kiner-Falefa .277 .705 Roman Anthony .229 .675 Mickey Gasper .270 .770 Andruw Monasterio .254 .727 Nick Sogard .283 .812 Anthony Seigler .254 .740 As on Aug. 25, 2026.