NY Giants, John Harbaugh reportedly make surprising trade with Chiefs for OL Josh Ezeudu

The New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs just made a very interesting trade.

The New York Giants made a surprising move just days before the NFL roster deadline, trading guard Josh Ezeudu to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a future draft pick.

The deal caught attention because of Ezeudu’s experience with New York, but the move makes considerable sense for both franchises. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the trade, revealing that Kansas City will send a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Giants in exchange for the offensive lineman.

“The Chiefs are trading a 2028 7th-round pick to the Giants in exchange for G Josh Ezeudu, per sources. Kansas City has been looking to add OL depth and now does so with Ezeudu, who played in 33 games during his tenure with New York.”

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Why did the New York Giants trade Josh Ezeudu?

For New York, the move could be viewed as a smart piece of roster management. Josh Ezeudu was facing an uphill battle to make the Giants’ final 53-man roster, making it increasingly likely that the organization would have to move on from him in the coming days.

Instead of simply cutting the guard, general manager Joe Schoen was able to turn the situation into draft capital. A 2028 seventh-round pick may not be a massive return, but acquiring an asset for a player who potentially would not have survived the roster deadline is a positive outcome for the Giants.

The trade also reveals something interesting about New York’s offensive line. Not long ago, offensive line depth was one of the biggest concerns surrounding the Giants.

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Now, they appear comfortable enough with the group to allow a player with 33 games of NFL experience to leave before the regular season. That could be an encouraging sign for Jaxson Dart and the Giants’ offense.

Chiefs trade for Josh Ezeudu to protect Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs have a very different motivation. They have been looking to strengthen their offensive line depth, and Ezeudu gives them another experienced option heading into the regular season.

Protecting Patrick Mahomes remains one of the organization’s biggest priorities. Adding depth along the offensive line gives Kansas City another player capable of providing insurance if injuries affect the unit during the season.

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Ezeudu’s experience with the Giants also gives the Chiefs a player who has already seen significant NFL action. While he may not immediately become a starter, his versatility and experience could make him a valuable depth piece.

The seventh-round price also makes the move relatively low risk for Kansas City. The Chiefs identified a need and addressed it without giving up significant draft capital.

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Giants show confidence in their offensive line

Perhaps the most interesting part of the trade is what it says about the Giants. Schoen would probably not have moved Ezeudu if the organization believed the offensive line could not withstand the loss.

The Giants have spent considerable time rebuilding a position group that was once a major weakness. The fact that they can now trade away an experienced guard suggests the coaching staff is comfortable with the depth available to protect Dart.

For a franchise entering a new era with John Harbaugh, that is an important development. The Giants need to make sure Dart has enough protection to develop, and their willingness to move Ezeudu suggests they believe the current unit can provide it.

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The Chiefs get additional protection for Mahomes, while the Giants receive a future draft pick for a player who could have been released. It is a relatively small trade, but it could be an interesting indicator of how both teams view their offensive line depth heading into the 2026 season.