River Plate vs Independiente Santa Fe: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for South American Cup game on August 26, 2026

River Plate host Independiente Santa Fe at the Mâs Monumental in the decisive second leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16. After a 0-0 draw in Bogotá, the winner will advance to the quarterfinals. Here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match River Plate vs Independiente Santa Fe Tournament South American Cup Date Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch River Plate vs Independiente Santa Fe in the USA

River Plate vs. Independiente Santa Fe will be available in the United States on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. For streaming, Fubo is one of the main options for U.S. viewers, alongside beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch River Plate vs Independiente Santa Fe for free?

Eligible Fubo subscribers can currently use a 5-day free trial to watch River Plate vs. Independiente Santa Fe. The platform’s official match page lists the game with a “Try for free” option and carries the broadcast on beIN SPORTS.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

River Plate and Independiente Santa Fe head into the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 series with everything still level after a 0-0 draw in Bogota.

The first meeting at El Campin left the tie wide open, with River surviving several dangerous moments as Santa Fe hit the woodwork and created the clearer opportunities. Now, the decisive match moves to the Mas Monumental, where River will have home-field advantage.

The equation is straightforward: the winner over 90 minutes advances to the quarterfinals, while a draw after regulation would send the series to a penalty shootout.

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Emanuel Mammana of River Plate competes for the ball against Yilmar Velasquez of Independiente Santa Fe (Source: Andres Rot/Getty Images)

There is no away-goals advantage, so neither team can rely on the result from the first leg. The winner will meet Vasco da Gama, who secured their quarterfinal place by defeating Olimpia 4-1 in the second leg after the teams had drawn 0-0 in Brazil.

For River, the match comes at a crucial moment. Eduardo Coudet‘s team defeated Velez Sarsfield 2-0 on August 23, but its overall recent form has been inconsistent, with just one victory in its previous eight matches before that win.

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The Copa Sudamericana therefore represents an important opportunity to build momentum and keep alive River’s hopes of adding another international title to its history.

Santa Fe arrive with a different kind of challenge. The Colombian side remained unbeaten in its last three matches before the return leg, including the 0-0 against River and a 0-0 draw with America de Cali on August 22.

However, winning in Buenos Aires is the only way to guarantee qualification without penalties, making this one of the biggest tests of Pablo Repetto’s team in the tournament.

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What time is the River Plate vs Independiente Santa Fe match?

The River Plate vs. Independiente Santa Fe match kicks off on Wednesday, August 26, at 8:30 PM ET. CONMEBOL has confirmed a 9:30 PM local kickoff in Argentina at the Mas Monumental.

Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM