Why was Cristiano Ronaldo subbed off at halftime of Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq today, Aug. 25?

Cristiano Ronaldo raised eyebrows after being subbed off at halftime during Al Nassr's clash against Al Ettifaq.

In Al Nassr‘s road matchup against Al Ettifaq, going into halftime trailing after conceding two first-half goals was not the biggest surprise of the match. Instead, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted at the break, apparently for a technical reason, and did not return for the second half of the Saudi Pro League fixture.

Before entering the locker room, an unhappy Ronaldo was seen demanding more from his teammates as the squad faced a two-goal deficit heading into the break.

Beyond a tactical decision based on match flow, speculation suggests the move could also stem from a load management plan to protect the forward following his return from the 2026 World Cup. Still, the decision remains unusual considering how frustrated Ronaldo appeared before leaving the pitch.

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Early red card alters game plan

Ronaldo earned the start in a match that quickly turned against his team, heavily conditioned by an early numerical disadvantage that derailed the original strategy.

Cristiano was absolutely fuming at half time. pic.twitter.com/wpjBgL7XHO — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) August 25, 2026

A red card to Bento in the 12th minute forced the visiting squad to play with 10 men for nearly the entire first half. Al Ettifaq capitalized on the advantage, building a 2-0 lead before the break.

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Bento’s ejection disrupted collective structure and increased the physical workload for the remaining players on the field. Seeking to adjust, the coaching staff opted to add presence in the midfield to restore balance and improve pressing — a tactical shift that likely prompted the substitution of Ronaldo, who offers the least defensive sacrifice on the roster.

Additional factors surrounding Ronaldo

Ronaldo only recently rejoined Al Nassr following the 2026 World Cup and is still working to regain match fitness. At 41, maintaining a continuous press is challenging, especially when a team must compensate for a man disadvantage. Adding to the difficulty, nighttime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in Saudi Arabia increased the physical toll of an already challenging fixture.