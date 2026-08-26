Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami lose another pathway to 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami are enduring a complicated campaign filled with unfortunate results, falling further out of reach of the 2026 MLS Supporters’ Shield. Now, the squad led by Lionel Messi faces a difficult path to qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

According to Jose Armando of Deporte Total, Chicago Fire’s elimination from the Leagues Cup dealt a decisive blow to the Herons’ alternative qualification routes.

“Chicago Fire is eliminated from Leagues Cup and fails to secure a spot in Concachampions,” Armando reported. “This means Inter Miami must finish among the top three in the Supporters’ Shield standings to qualify for the continent’s most important club tournament. If it fails to do so, its only remaining option is to win the MLS Cup.”

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What are Inter Miami’s real objectives?

Regarding the Supporters’ Shield, making up 10 points in 13 matches seems highly unlikely, though it remains mathematically possible. If it wins every remaining match, Miami could earn 78 points; Nashville SC needs 30 points to clinch the league’s best regular-season record.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Elias Saad #11 of Nashville SC.

Nashville made a statement with a 4-1 win against Inter Miami on Aug. 15 at Geodis Park. The rematch on Sept. 19 in Miami will be pivotal to how the Herons remember 2026.

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Additionally, Inter Miami can claim a trophy in the Campeones Cup. The team will host Liga MX champion Cruz Azul on Sept. 16 in the Campeones Cup, featuring a showdown between the most recent Mexican and MLS champions.

Inter Miami’s most important goals

The Herons also maintain an opportunity to compete for the MLS Cup. If the Herons can cling to second place in the conference, the team will have home-field advantage until the conference championship match. While it is a little soon to start watching magic numbers, Inter Miami can clinch a playoff berth with 25 more points and secure at least one home playoff game with 35 more points.

Finally, Champions Cup qualification remains an essential target. While it is not a trophy itself, qualifying is a necessary step to pursue the continent’s most prestigious club prize.

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There are several ways Major League Soccer teams can qualify: win the MLS Cup championship, win the U.S. Open Cup, win the Leagues Cup, win the Supporters Shield, record the best regular-season finish in the conference that did not include the Supporters Shield winner, finish second or third in the Leagues Cup, or hold one of the best three regular-season records among teams not otherwise qualified.