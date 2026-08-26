Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for La Liga game on August 26, 2026

Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabéu for a rescheduled Matchday 1 clash in the 2026-27 LaLiga season. With José Mourinho beginning his second spell in charge and La Real already coming off a defeat, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Tournament La Liga Date Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the USA

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad will be available live in the United States on ESPN Deportes. For viewers looking to stream the game, Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN App are the main options.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad for free?

Yes! Eligible Fubo customers can currently use a 5-day free trial to watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad. The streaming platform’s official match page displays a “Try for free” option for this specific LaLiga fixture.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabeu for their first home game of the 2026-27 LaLiga season, facing Real Sociedad in a Matchday 1 fixture that was moved to August 26 after Los Blancos were given additional recovery time following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jose Mourinho‘s second spell in charge began with a 2-1 victory away to Espanyol, so another three points would give Madrid a perfect start to the campaign.

Jude Bellingham with his teammates during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

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For Mourinho, this is an early opportunity to show how quickly his new-look Real Madrid can establish itself. The club went into the season after two consecutive trophyless campaigns and has made significant changes to the squad, with the Portuguese manager expected to bring greater tactical discipline and structure.

Real Madrid already showed an attacking threat in the win at Espanyol, registering 15 shots and eight on target, while Kylian Mbappe was among the team’s key attacking outlets.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, need a response after opening their league campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis. Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s side failed to score in Seville and now faces one of the toughest away assignments in Spanish soccer.

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The situation is complicated by injuries, particularly at right-back, where Jon Aramburu is currently the only natural senior option available after Alvaro Odriozola‘s injury.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande; Kylian Mbappe.

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Real Sociedad (4-4-2): Alex Remiro; Sergio Gomez, Igor Zubeldia, Jon Martin, Jon Aramburu; Ander Barrenetxea, Luka Sucic, Yangel Herrera, Takefusa Kubo; Orri Oskarsson, Carlos Soler.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match?

The Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad match kicks off on Wednesday, August 26, at 3:00 PM ET. The game starts at 9:00 PM local time in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM