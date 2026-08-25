NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone boosts hype around Aaron Judge with latest update

Fans can hardly wait for Aaron Judge's return to the New York Yankees, and manager Aaron Boone may have just fed them the ultimate scoop.

Aaron Judge has no doubts that he will be back in MLB action soon. With each passing day, he sends the New York Yankees the right signals and stays right on track. That’s one reason why Aaron Boone has ruled out a new role for Judge and believes he can resume full-time duties when he is finally back on the field.

Prior to the Yankees‘ series opener against the Houston Astros at home in the Bronx, Judge took part in an overhand batting practice session in the cages down the dugout stairs at Yankee Stadium. In what was the latest development in Judge’s lengthy yet encouraging recovery from a stress fracture of his right first rib, Boone made it clear he likes what he’s seeing from the three-time MVP amid what’s been a troubling 2026 MLB season for him.

“[Judge is] hitting down there. He looks good,” Boone admitted, via MLB.com, before the start of the game on Tuesday. “He’s been shagging [fly balls] just to kind of get the body used to being out there in the field and stuff, so he’s doing pretty well.”

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What’s next for Judge’s rehab?

That’s where the true speculation lies. No one knows for certain when Judge will return to the field in the 2026 MLB season. Not even Boone. Some speculate the Yankees are saving Judge’s return for Sept. 11 against the New York Mets, but it’s all conjecture. However, all the Yankees care about is that Judge actually comes back before October. Barring a setback, that fear seems to be out of the question.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout.

As long as he isn’t rushed or put in danger, the Yankees want him to get as many reps and games under his belt as possible to find his footing. So far, so good, and Judge appears to be on the right track to return from the 60-day injured list (IL).

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“The Yankees have not provided a firm timeline for Judge’s next steps. But typically, overhand batting practice would be followed by at-bats against velocity,” as reported by Bryan Hoch on MLB.com. “Then Judge would advance to live batting practice as a precursor to game action, with a likely Minor League rehab stint coming ahead of big league games.“

How long has Judge been out?

Judge hasn’t played in the 2026 MLB season since May 31. Clearly, he will need some time to acclimate to the level of pitching in the Show, as well as find his footing back in right field. Thus, all signs point toward New York sending Judge to its Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, on a rehab assignment.

When exactly, that’s a different question. Cody Bellinger spent some time in the Electric and Diamond Cities as well, and he was on the IL for less than a month. With Judge, the Yankees won’t take any chances, especially with the MLB postseason looming on the horizon.