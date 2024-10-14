Al Hilal star Neymar names his favorite candidate to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

Brazilian star Neymar, now with Al Hilal, has shared his pick for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

As the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony approaches, soccer world is buzzing with speculation over who will take home the prestigious award. The 30 nominees, revealed by France Football on September 4th, include heavy hitters like Vinicius Jr., Lautaro Martinez, Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland. With just two weeks until the big night, Neymar has weighed in with his favorite to win.

Despite missing the entire 2023-24 season due to a ligament injury, Neymar didn’t hesitate to back his compatriot for the top individual honor in soccer. Speaking with AS on October 14, the former Barcelona and PSG star made his case for Vinicius.

“I’m backing Vinicius Jr. for the Ballon d’Or. No one deserves it more than him,” Neymar said. “He’s a fighter, he’s overcome so much in his life, exceeded all expectations, shut down the critics and trolls, and today he’s become a huge idol. He’s a hero for us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this strong endorsement, Neymar firmly placed his support behind Vinicius to succeed Lionel Messi as the next Ballon d’Or winner. The world will find out on October 28 in Paris who will claim the coveted prize.

Neymar of Brazil jokes with team mate Vinicius Junior (L) during a training session Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Advertisement

When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 68th Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The event will honor the successor to Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí, who claimed the men’s and women’s titles last year.

Advertisement

see also Al Hilal coach gets candid about Neymar’s form as star returns to training

Spain’s media backs Vinicius for the win

Spanish outlet Marca has already predicted Vinicius will take home his first-ever Ballon d’Or, asserting that the Real Madrid forward is set to beat out the competition for the top prize.

Advertisement

“Vinicius Junior is set to touch gold. Paris and the Seine, the first star of the Olympic Games, await the Brazilian for his coronation as the best in the world for the 2023-24 season,” the publication wrote.

“The soccer world has already embraced the Madrid forward as one of the greatest, and now France Football and the Ballon d’Or will follow suit. The Brazilian forward has fully earned his place as the standout star of the Ballon d’Or gala,” Marca concluded.

Advertisement