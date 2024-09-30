Al Hilal coach gets candid about Neymar’s form as star returns to training

After almost 12 months without playing, Neymar Jr. announced recently that he started training with his Al Hilal teammates. However, head coach Jorge Jesus has clarified the real state of the Brazilian star as his recovery has taken longer than expected.

“Neymar has fully recovered from his injury, but he needs intensive physical and fitness training to play matches fully prepared,” Jesus said in a press conference ahead of Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League match against Al Shorta.

Jesus had previously said that he couldn’t “specify” a date for Neymar’s return, but they “will look at the situation in January.” Meanwhile, Neymar announced his return to training with an Instagram post on Sunday, writing: “Glad to be back with the group… now it’s all joy.”

The former PSG star suffered a rupture of his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while on international duty last October. The 32-year-old had surgery and then returned to his first training back in July. However, since then, details of his recovery have been scarce.

Neymar suffered his ACL injury last October (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

It’s not surprising that Jesus is hinting at a comeback in January, as Neymar wasn’t registered for the first half of the SPL season. Currently, the league allows teams to register up to eight foreign players over the age of 21. His spot in the squad was filled by Marcos Leonardo, who joined from Benfica earlier in September.

Neymar’s future with Al Hilal is uncertain

Neymar’s contract with Al Hilal runs until August 2025. However, reports have put in doubt the Brazilian star’s future with the Saudi Pro League champions. According to several reports, both the player and the club might be looking for a separation.

According to what a source told Marca, Al Hilal are “getting a bit fed up with the Brazilian.” The report states that part of the reason for their frustration is Neymar’s $100 million annual salary, for which they have virtually had no return as the Brazilian has only played five matches with the team.

Meanwhile, a new report from Fichajes, states that Neymar wouldn’t renew his contract as he is seeking to return to Brazil and play with Santos. However, for now, the Brazilian can still play with Al Hilal in the ongoing AFC Champions League campaign, as the tournament has no restrictions on the number of foreign players.

