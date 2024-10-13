Brazilian young star names Messi as top inspiration over Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

A promising young Brazilian talent has revealed that Lionel Messi is his greatest inspiration, ahead of Neymar Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brazil has long been a breeding ground for young soccer prodigies, many of whom go on to join the world’s biggest clubs at a young age—like Endrick, now with Real Madrid. Another budding star, Estevao Willian, recently shared that Lionel Messi stands out as his primary inspiration, even above Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Estêvão, who was signed by Chelsea from Palmeiras and will officially join the club when he turns 18 next season, opened up in an interview with Placar about his admiration for Messi.

“I like Neymar a lot too, Cristiano Ronaldo. But my reference is Messi for everything he’s done for soccer,” Estevao said. “The way he plays and what he does off the pitch is someone I always look up to. And, of course, being left-footed like him helps too.”

“Messi is a role model for me both in soccer and in life,” he continued. “He’s a reserved person who’s always with his family and tries to be as humble and simple as possible—that’s something I strive for as well.”

Estevao of Palmeiras celebrates after scoring the fourth goal of his team during the Brasileirao 2024 match between Palmeiras and Criciuma. Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Estevao also recognizes Ronaldo’s dedication

The Chelsea prospect didn’t leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the conversation, acknowledging the Portuguese star’s unmatched dedication to his craft. Estevao highlighted the difference between Messi’s natural talent and Ronaldo’s relentless work ethic.

“Some people are born with talent, others have to work hard,” Estevao said. “Good examples are Messi and Ronaldo. Messi has the talent, Ronaldo has the effort. I strive for both—talent and dedication.”

He added, “In today’s soccer, you have to be committed. You need to follow a strict routine, train hard, travel, and take care of yourself. You have to sacrifice a lot. Without dedication, you won’t achieve anything.”

Estevao’s debut with the Brazilian national team

Estêvão has also already made his international debut for the Brazil national team during the most recent South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The right winger earned minutes in both the victory against Ecuador and the loss to Paraguay, coming off the bench in both matches.

