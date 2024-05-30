Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking for another trophy when Al Nassr play Al Hilal on Friday, May 31 in the 2024 King's Cup final. Find out here how to watch or live stream it live in your country.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Where and how to watch live King's Cup 2024 final

Cristiano Ronaldo could lift another trophy to his collection on Friday, May 31, when Al Nassr take on Al Hilal in the 2024 King’s Cup final in Jeddah. Here, you will find everything you need to know to watch or live stream the match online in different parts of the world.

Ronaldo and company have made it all the way to the tournament decider by leaving Al Ettifaq, Al Shabab and Al Khaleej on the way. After missing out on the league title, this could be an opportunity for redemption for Al Nassr against the Saudi Pro League champs.

Al Hilal have been absolutely flying this season, knocking out Al Hazm, Al Taawoun, and Al Ittihad en route to the final. Will Jorge Jesus’ men upset Cristiano’s team again?

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3 PM

Australia: 4 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 12 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 2 PM (EDT)

France: 8 PM

Germany: 8 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7 PM

Italy: 8 PM

Malaysia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 12 PM

Netherlands: 8 PM

Nigeria: 7 PM

Portugal: 7 PM

South Africa: 8 PM

Spain: 8 PM

UAE: 10 PM

UK: 7 PM

United States: 2 PM (ET)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr passes the ball whilst under pressure during the Riyadh Season Cup Final match between Al Hilal and Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena on February 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

* Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TNT Sports

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTVSony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+

International: Shahid

Nigeria: StarTimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC, Alkass One, Riyadiya TV

South Africa: Startimes World Football

United Arab Emirates: Alkass One, Abu Dhabi Sports 1, Sharjah Sports

United Kingdom: DAZN

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Deportes