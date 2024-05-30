Cristiano Ronaldo could lift another trophy to his collection on Friday, May 31, when Al Nassr take on Al Hilal in the 2024 King’s Cup final in Jeddah. Here, you will find everything you need to know to watch or live stream the match online in different parts of the world.
Ronaldo and company have made it all the way to the tournament decider by leaving Al Ettifaq, Al Shabab and Al Khaleej on the way. After missing out on the league title, this could be an opportunity for redemption for Al Nassr against the Saudi Pro League champs.
Al Hilal have been absolutely flying this season, knocking out Al Hazm, Al Taawoun, and Al Ittihad en route to the final. Will Jorge Jesus’ men upset Cristiano’s team again?
Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 3 PM
Australia: 4 AM (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 12 AM (Saturday)
Canada: 2 PM (EDT)
France: 8 PM
Germany: 8 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 7 PM
Italy: 8 PM
Malaysia: 2 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 12 PM
Netherlands: 8 PM
Nigeria: 7 PM
Portugal: 7 PM
South Africa: 8 PM
Spain: 8 PM
UAE: 10 PM
UK: 7 PM
United States: 2 PM (ET)
Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
* Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: TNT Sports
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTVSony LIV
Indonesia: Vision+
International: Shahid
Nigeria: StarTimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Portugal: Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: SSC, Alkass One, Riyadiya TV
South Africa: Startimes World Football
United Arab Emirates: Alkass One, Abu Dhabi Sports 1, Sharjah Sports
United Kingdom: DAZN
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Deportes