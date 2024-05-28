Cristiano Ronaldo didn't forget about his former clubs Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus after making history with Al Nassr in the 2023-24 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo made history on Monday by becoming the first player to finish as top scorer across four different leagues, as he accomplished with Al Nassr something he had already achieved with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar has obviously celebrated this feat on social media, making sure to remember about his former clubs and everyone who helped him achieve this impressive milestone.

“Proud to make history as the first top scorer in 4 countries. A huge thank you to all the clubs, teammates and staff who helped me along the way,” wrote Cristiano on Instagram before tagging his former clubs in the first comment of his post.

Ronaldo tends to send fans into a frenzy whenever he mentions one of his former clubs, so it was not a surprise that his comment had more than 80,000 likes and give much to talk about on the Internet.

Ronaldo’s seasons as top scorer in four different leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo finished as top scorer of the season for the first time in 2007-08, winning the Premier League Golden Boot for his 31 goals with Manchester United, who won the treble that year.

That was his only Golden Boot in England, but the Portuguese eventually proved prolific more consistently in Spain, where he won the LaLiga Pichichi Trophy on three occasions donning the Real Madrid uniform.

CR7 led the LaLiga scoring charts in the 2010-11 season with 40 goals, repeating the feat in the 2013-14 with 31 before improving his tally to an astonishing 48 in the 2014-15 campaign. Ronaldo also won Capocannoniere in Italy, scoring 29 goals for Juventus in 2020-21.