Al-Ittihad want Mohamed Salah, getting him might be a different story, but after the Liverpool star turned down an offer to go to the Saudi Pro League, Marcelo Gallardo’s side is willing to make one final push for the legendary striker.

According to The Sun, the Saudi club hope to recruit Liverpool’s former sports director Julian Ward. Ward could be the final piece in trying to get Salah to the Saudi Pro League although the Reds striker is not showing signs he is ready to leave the big time.

Mohamed Salah has 10 goals in 13 games in the Premier League this season, which makes Al-Ittihad chances slim if they are only banking on a former executive to convince Salah.

Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that he had very little desire for one of his leaders and top players to leave the club for the Saudi Pro League.

“Mo is here, Mo never came to me and wanted to go. I didn’t think a second about it, to be honest, should we [sell] or not, or whatever. So, yes, he’s here. He feels extremely well, you can see that he enjoys the team a lot.”

Marcelo Gallardo now coaching Al-Ittihad



After successful spells at Nacional of Uruguay and River Plate in Argentina, Marcelo Gallardo is now the coach of Al-Ittihad, after winning 14 titles and compiling a 251-85-111 record with River Plate. Gallardo won two Copa Libertadores, one of which was by defeating Boca Juniors, and was runner up at the Club World Cup in 2015.



As a manager along with his championships he was South American manager of the year on three occasions, Copa Libertadores manager of the season twice, and is considered one of the best Argentine managers at the moment.