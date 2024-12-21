Kirk Cousins will become a free agent as the Atlanta Falcons have reportedly decided to cut him before a $10 million roster bonus which is due to be paid on March 10. The information was confirmed by Adam Schefter as Arthur Blank’s risky bet to win the Super Bowl has officially failed.

“Kirk Cousins’ divorce from the Falcons is expected to be finalized before his $10 million roster bonus is due March 17, with executives across the league fully expecting Atlanta to have to release him by then.”

Now, the big question in the NFL is which team will give Cousins a new opportunity. After the veteran quarterback decided to leave the Minnesota Vikings and sign with the Falcons, no one expected Kirk was going to be available as a free agent in 2025.

Can the Falcons cut Kirk Cousins?

The Atlanta Falcons can cut Kirk Cousins and they will do it in the upcoming months. That decision will go in history as one of the worst ever because of all the financial implications for the team.

In a shocking turn of events, even if Cousins is cut, the quarterback will cash $90 million. It’s a remarkable number considering the veteran only played 14 games for the franchise.

Who is replacing Kirk Cousins?

Michael Penix Jr. will replace Kirk Cousins as starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. The team’s front office surprised the NFL by drafting the star prospect of Washington with the No.8 overall pick, but, in the end, they had a clear Plan B.

How much money did Atlanta pay Kirk Cousins?

Last offseason, Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract to play for the Atlanta Falcons. Although he will be cut soon, the star quarterback will cash half of that money for less than a season played.

What will be Kirk Cousins’ next team?

Even after a bad season with the Falcons, Kirk Cousins will be one of the most coveted free agents as the need of a competent quarterback is huge for many teams around the league.

Possible destinations include the Cleveland Browns, the Tennessee Titans, the New York Jets, the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders or the New Orleans Saints. All those franchises are looking for a star player to make them Super Bowl contenders.

