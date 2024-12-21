The NCAAF is entering its defining stages, and some programs are already gearing up for the highly anticipated Playoffs. The Texas Longhorns are one of them, set to face off against Clemson to determine who will continue in the race. Head coach Steve Sarkisian knows he has a major decision ahead regarding the starting role between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, as he evaluates who will see more playing time on the field.

Although Ewers has always been Coach Sarkisian’s starting quarterback, his ongoing injuries and dip in performance during key moments of the season led many fans to call for Manning to take the field. In light of this, Sarkisian spoke with the press to clarify the situation and shed light on the future of the quarterback position.

“I think Quinn’s a heck of a player. You know, it’s been, I think, a difficult year for him, having the oblique injury early in the season,” Steve Sarkisian said to Paul Finebaum.

“He was playing great before that. Coming back from that and getting back to playing the way he’s capable of playing. Getting the ankle sprain, fighting through it,” he also added.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“…And what that means to his team. So I think it means a ton to our players knowing what Quinn’s been fighting through. He’s healthier today than he’s been in probably over a month,” Sarkisian made it clear, referring to Ewers’ health status.

Will Arch Manning see playing time on the field?

Once the doubts regarding Quinn Ewers‘ health and his chances of starting were cleared up, the coach addressed the possibility of Arch Manning entering the field at certain points during the game.

“With all that being said, we’re really fortunate, man. Arch Manning is a really good player. And he’s a great teammate. And they’ve got great rapport. And is he a weapon for us? Sure,” Sarkisian said.

“There’s a reason I put him in on fourth-and-2 against A&M on the second drive of the game to score. And I put him in last week’s game in overtime. So we’ll continue to utilize him that way. But at the end of the day, Quinn’s going to go out, and I think he’s going to play great football. He’s given me no pause to think otherwise by the way he’s practiced this week,” Sark finally concluded.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2024.

Arch Manning is a candidate for the 2025 Heisman Trophy

Although this season is far from over, many are already projecting what the 2025 NCAAF season will look like. Arch Manning, one of the most talented players in the league, will gain more visibility due to the confirmed entry of Quinn Ewers into the upcoming NFL draft.

ESPN recently unveiled its early Heisman candidates for the upcoming season, and as expected, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was included in the prestigious group.

Other potential candidates include: Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State, Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame, Drew Allar from Penn State and Garrett Nussmeier from LSU.