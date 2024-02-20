Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 21, 2024

Al Nassr will face off against Al-Feiha in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League round of 16. Here, you’ll discover comprehensive insights into this matchup, along with instructions on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the match.

[Watch Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr online in the US on Paramount+]

As anticipated, Al-Nassr emerged victorious in their initial encounter against Al-Feiha in the round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team lived up to its expectations, though the outcome leaves nothing guaranteed.

Now playing as the home team, they are aware that a 1-0 lead may not suffice should they become complacent. For Al-Feiha, the AFC Champions League represents their sole opportunity for championship glory, given they have no other titles to contend for this season. Therefore, they will likely harness their full potential, understanding they have nothing to lose.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (February 22)

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Israel: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, DirecTV GO

Egypt: beIN Sports AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Germany: Sport1 +

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life

India: Sports18 3, FanCode

Indonesia: Vision+

International: YouTube, Triller TV+

Israel: Sport 4

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: Startimes Sports Life

Malaysia: Astro Arena Bola 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC, TOD

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Switzerland: Sport1 +

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports AFC, TOD, Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Paramount+