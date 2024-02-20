Al Nassr will face off against Al-Feiha in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League round of 16. Here, you’ll discover comprehensive insights into this matchup, along with instructions on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the match.
As anticipated, Al-Nassr emerged victorious in their initial encounter against Al-Feiha in the round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team lived up to its expectations, though the outcome leaves nothing guaranteed.
Now playing as the home team, they are aware that a 1-0 lead may not suffice should they become complacent. For Al-Feiha, the AFC Champions League represents their sole opportunity for championship glory, given they have no other titles to contend for this season. Therefore, they will likely harness their full potential, understanding they have nothing to lose.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (February 22)
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (February 22)
Israel: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (February 22)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, DirecTV GO
Egypt: beIN Sports AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Germany: Sport1 +
Ghana: Startimes Sports Life
India: Sports18 3, FanCode
Indonesia: Vision+
International: YouTube, Triller TV+
Israel: Sport 4
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: Startimes Sports Life
Malaysia: Astro Arena Bola 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC, TOD
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life
South Africa: Startimes Sports Life
Spain: LaLiga+ Spain
Switzerland: Sport1 +
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports AFC, TOD, Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Paramount+