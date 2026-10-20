Al Nassr vs NEOM: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Saudi Pro League game on October 20, 2026

Al Nassr welcome NEOM to Al-Awwal Park for a Saudi Pro League Matchweek 10 clash on October 20, with Cristiano Ronaldo's side looking to maintain its title push. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Nassr vs NEOM Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Deportes Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to Watch Al Nassr vs NEOM in the USA

Al Nassr host NEOM on Tuesday, October 20. Fans in the United States can watch the game live on FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX One, with streaming access also available through Fubo.

Can I Watch Al Nassr vs NEOM for Free?

Yes, eligible viewers can watch Al Nassr vs NEOM through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The platform’s official match page lists the game on FOX Deportes and currently displays a “Try for free” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at Stake?

Al Nassr enter Matchweek 10 in third place with 19 points from eight games, having won six, drawn one and lost one. Ange Postecoglou‘s side is also on a two-game winning streak in the Saudi Pro League, most recently beating Diriyah 3-0. The defending champions will be looking for another three points at home as they attempt to stay close to the teams above them in the title race.

Al Nassr players group photo during the AFC Champions League Elite game (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the headline figure for Al Nassr. The Portuguese forward has scored four goals in seven league appearances this season, and he arrives at this match having scored in each of the club’s last two games across competitions. He also scored in Al Nassr’s 3-1 AFC Champions League Elite victory over Neftchi on October 12.

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NEOM have made an impressive start to their first Saudi Pro League campaign and currently sit among the upper positions in the standings. Christophe Galtier‘s team has 16 points from nine matches, although it enters this fixture after a 1-0 defeat against Al-Ettifaq. Alexandre Lacazette is one of the visitors’ biggest threats, with six goal contributions in his first eight league appearances this season.

Al Nassr vs NEOM: Predicted Lineups

Al-Nassr (4-4-2): Bento; Awad Aman, Inigo Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, Nawaf Boushal; Sadio Mane, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Samu Costa, Kingsley Coman; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

NEOM SC (4-4-2): Marcin Bulka; Islam Hawsawi, Nathan Zeze, Alpha Sarr, Khamis Al-Dawsari; Mohannad Abu Taha, Valentin Vada, Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari, Giorgos Masouras; Said Benrahma, Alexandre Lacazette.

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What Time Is the Al Nassr vs NEOM Match?

Al Nassr vs NEOM kicks off on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET in the United States. The Saudi Pro League Matchweek 10 fixture will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.