Lionel Messi not returning to Argentina as report suggests potential Inter Miami extension

Fresh reports out of Argentina have reignited speculation around Lionel Messi's future, linking the Inter Miami star to a return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys.

Another chapter in the twilight of Lionel Messi‘s storied career has begun to unfold. Ahead of Inter Miami‘s upcoming MLS clash against the New England Revolution—a match Messi is expected to feature in despite lingering suspension concerns—speculation resurfaced regarding an emotional homecoming to close out his playing days with boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina.

However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano poured cold water on talk of an impending move to Rosario, reporting that Messi remains fully committed to Inter Miami and may even explore extending his stay beyond his current deal: “The answer I’m getting is that there is nothing. No chance for Messi on loan. No chance for Messi negotiating with Newell’s Old Boys.”

Now retired from international duty with Argentina, Messi appears settled on writing his final chapter in the United States. His focus remains squarely on maximizing his tenure with Inter Miami, chasing silverware and cementing an enduring legacy in Major League Soccer before finally walking away from the game.

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With longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo recently eclipsing 985 career goals, Messi’s own pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal plateau remains realistic, particularly if he spends another couple of seasons competing at a high level stateside.

🚨🇦🇷 Leo Messi, not planning Newell’s Old Boys comeback as fully focused on Inter Miami.



Messi wants to continue until 2028… and maybe beyond, to be decided later on. pic.twitter.com/nSEsIZRE77 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2026

Rumors swirl over potential Newell’s Old Boys reunion

The buzz gained traction after Rosario-based reporter Gonzalo Calvigioni claimed on Estadio 3 por Cadena 3 that Newell’s executives were actively maneuvering behind the scenes to engineer an audacious transfer, asserting that Messi had “never been as close to returning to Newell’s Old Boys as he is now.”

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Spanish outlet El Nacional similarly fueled the narrative, running reports that the Argentine icon intended to let his MLS contract expire without renewal specifically so he could conclude his playing days in Rosario rather than retiring in South Florida.

What Messi has said about his timeline

Despite the persistent chatter across Argentine and European outlets, the final decision rests solely with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. Messi has repeatedly downplayed long-term projections, maintaining that his focus remains strictly on how his body responds game by game.

“Yes, yes. I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates. I will keep playing,” Messi said back in June during Argentina’s 2026 World Cup run.

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Key takeaways

Speculation resurfaced regarding Lionel Messi returning to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys.

returning to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys. Fabrizio Romano dismissed rumors of Lionel Messi negotiating a move to Newell’s Old Boys.

of Lionel Messi negotiating a move to Newell’s Old Boys. Gonzalo Calvigioni claimed Lionel Messi had never been closer to returning to Newell’s.