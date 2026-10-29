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NY Giants define priority amid Jonathan Taylor rumors with trade deadline closing in

Jonathan Taylor is the shiny toy the New York Giants want, but there is a priority above landing the star running back.

John Harbaugh head coach of the New York Giants
© Caleb Bowlin/Getty ImagesJohn Harbaugh head coach of the New York Giants

The New York Giants face pivotal roster decisions ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline. While fans obsess over potential offensive fireworks including a possible Jonathan Taylor trade, reports state that the team has made a defensive tackle its primary target.

Per Art Stapleton of North Jersey, New York views adding an interior defensive lineman as a genuine priority over running back help. The franchise prefers to reinforce the trenches rather than sacrifice major assets for Jonathan Taylor, who is viewed as a luxury piece.

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That perspective shifts attention away from recent trade buzz linking New York to Indianapolis. Although the Colts determined a high price to trade star RB Jonathan Taylor amid NY Giants interest, New York plans to address defensive vulnerabilities first.

Why do the NY Giants prefer a DT rather than Taylor?

Recent reporting confirms the front office already cooled on adding a high-priced running back. In fact, the NY Giants all but rule out Jonathan Taylor trade yet confirm talks with Colts before turning their focus elsewhere.

General Manager Joe Schoen recognizes that winning football requires control at the line of scrimmage. Running backs rarely fix systemic trench issues, whereas a stout defensive tackle plugs holes and protects linebackers.

See also

NY Giants likely among NFL teams calling Colts to address depth at WR

However, the trade market presents few plug-and-play elite interior defenders. The Chicago Bears recently acquired Jeffery Simmons, while the San Francisco 49ers landed DeForest Buckner. With top names off the board, Schoen must discover value elsewhere.

How does the NY Giants run defense rank?

League metrics expose why the Giants urgently need interior defensive reinforcement. According to ESPN data, the Giants rank 25th across the NFL against the run, surrendering 128.1 rushing yards per contest.

Opponents continually control the clock by chewing up positive yardage between the tackles. The Giants allow 4.8 yards per carry, ranking among the league’s most vulnerable front units.

Key takeaways

  • A defensive tackle is the primary target for the New York Giants ahead of deadline.
  • The Chicago Bears acquired Jeffery Simmons, while the San Francisco 49ers landed DeForest Buckner.
  • The Giants rank 25th against the run, surrendering 128.1 rushing yards per contest.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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