Colts determine high price to trade star RB Jonathan Taylor amid NY Giants interest

It seems like the New York Giants will have to pay premium price if they want to land Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts fire sale has one big name as the main focus as the trade deadline comes near, and that is running back Jonathan Taylor. As the New York Giants, and other teams, are lurking in, the price to pay is steep.

According to Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports.com, the Colts are looking for a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor. There is a potential trade between Colts and Giants for Taylor, but there are obstacles too. The price might be one of them.

Per Pauline, a source said Taylor’s “value is more in the range of the Christian McCaffrey trade from 2022.” However, there is an incongruence there, as McCaffrey wasn’t traded for a first round. He was traded second, third, fourth, and fifth.

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Taylor’s age and injury history

The star running back is in his prime, as he is 27 years old, though that may be considered as a veteran at the RB position. His injury history is not as big as others running backs. However, the Giants target has plenty of ankle injuries:

Several teams have called the Colts about Running Back Jonathan Taylor, including the Packers, Giants, Bengals, Vikings and Broncos. Most have been a quick ask of the price (rumored to be 1st + more), with the Bengals seemingly the most interested. pic.twitter.com/Gj23rb4HlA — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) October 29, 2026

September 2024: Suffered a mild-to-moderate (Grade 3) high-ankle sprain against Pittsburgh, missing 3 games.

Suffered a mild-to-moderate (Grade 3) high-ankle sprain against Pittsburgh, missing 3 games. November 2023: Sustained a torn thumb ligament (UCL) against Tampa Bay requiring successful surgery, which sidelined him for 3 games.

Sustained a torn thumb ligament (UCL) against Tampa Bay requiring successful surgery, which sidelined him for 3 games. December 2022: Suffered another Grade 3 high-ankle sprain that placed him on injured reserve and required cleanup surgery in January 2023, causing him to miss 3+ games.

Suffered another Grade 3 high-ankle sprain that placed him on injured reserve and required cleanup surgery in January 2023, causing him to miss 3+ games. October 2022: Sustained a Grade 2 ankle sprain late in Week 4 against the Titans, missing 1–2 games.

Sustained a Grade 2 ankle sprain late in Week 4 against the Titans, missing 1–2 games. September 2021 & November 2020: Dealt with minor Grade 1 knee and ankle strains/pulls that resulted in zero missed games.

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Why should a team pull the trigger on Jonathan Taylor?

Taylor represents a rare, elite, three-down back who can instantly transform a contender into a Super Bowl favorite. If a team feels on the verge of becoming a contender and the running game is lacking, pulling the trigger on Taylor should be a no-brainer.

Also, Taylor is under contract through the 2028 season. Any team trading for him isn’t just buying a desperate half-season rental, it will be acquiring a foundational piece for their offensive identity for the next few years.

Key takeaways

The Indianapolis Colts want a first-round pick in any trade for Jonathan Taylor.

in any trade for Jonathan Taylor. Jonathan Taylor is 27 years old as he enters trade deadline discussions.

as he enters trade deadline discussions. Running back Jonathan Taylor is currently under contract through the 2028 season.