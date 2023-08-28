Al Nassr vs Al Shabab: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Al Nassr will receive Al Shabab this Tuesday, August 29 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Shabab online FREE in the US on Fubo]

The duo made up of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane began to bear fruit for Al Nassr, who after a not entirely auspicious start in the Saudi Pro League, were able to get a resounding 5-0 victory over Al Fateh.

Now they are looking for a new victory that allows them to get closer to the first places in the standings, and for this they must beat Al Shabab, who did not have a good start. They have only obtained 2 draws and one defeat and they need to win to escape from the last places.

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 30)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (August 30)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (August 30)

Italy: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 30)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (August 30)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (August 30)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 play

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE

Ghana: Sporty TV, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV

International: DAZN, Shahid

Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Mexico: Aztec Sports Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes Sports Life

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live, sportdigital LIVE

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.