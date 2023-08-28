Al Nassr will receive Al Shabab this Tuesday, August 29 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Shabab online FREE in the US on Fubo]
The duo made up of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane began to bear fruit for Al Nassr, who after a not entirely auspicious start in the Saudi Pro League, were able to get a resounding 5-0 victory over Al Fateh.
Now they are looking for a new victory that allows them to get closer to the first places in the standings, and for this they must beat Al Shabab, who did not have a good start. They have only obtained 2 draws and one defeat and they need to win to escape from the last places.
Al Nassr vs Al Shabab: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 4:00 AM (August 30)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (August 30)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (August 30)
Italy: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 30)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 2:00 AM (August 30)
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (August 30)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Al Nassr vs Al Shabab: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: 10 play
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE
Ghana: Sporty TV, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV
International: DAZN, Shahid
Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Mexico: Aztec Sports Live
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes Sports Life
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live, sportdigital LIVE
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.