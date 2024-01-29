After two preseason games without making much of an impact, both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez finally scored their first goals in 2024 for Inter Miami. The former Barcelona duo were on target during their team’s 3-4 loss to Al-Hilal, who scored the game-winning goal shortly after the Argentine star was subbed off.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the score for the Saudi Pro League team 10 minutes into the game, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan making it 2-0 just three minutes later. That led Al-Hilal to feel confident, as even their social media team dared to poke fun at Messi and company.

However, Gerardo Martino’s men never threw in the towel. Luis Suarez pulled one back for the Herons after 34′, capitalizing on a great assist by Julian Gressel to celebrate his first goal in an Inter Miami uniform. The Uruguayan later combined with Messi in a great play, but Leo’s goal was disallowed for offside.

Michael restored the two-goal lead for the Saudi club just before halftime, celebrating his team’s third goal of the night by pulling off Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark “Siuu” celebration.

Messi scores and assists but Inter Miami lose after he leaves the field

Inter Miami came back stronger in the second half, with Messir scoring a spot-kick to put his side back in the game. The Herons were awarded a penalty after a VAR review due to a foul on David Ruiz. Unsurprisingly, Messi made sure to find the net from the spot with a powerful shot, putting the ball in the top right corner.

That goal seemed to give Inter Miami enough confidence to look for the equalizer, with Ruiz making things level only a minute after Messi’s goal. The 8x Ballon d’Or winner also had a hand in this goal, as he provided the assist for the 19-year-old.

From then on the game was more evenly-matched. But just when it looked like we would be talking about a thrilling draw, Malcom scored the winner for Al-Hilal right after Messi was replaced by Robert Taylor after 88′. 12 minutes earlier, Suarez was subbed off for Leonardo Campana.

With this result, Inter Miami suffered their second straight loss in their 2024 preseason tour and remain winless this year. The MLS side will return to action on Thursday against Al-Nassr, in a highly anticipated friendly as it could see Messi facing Cristiano Ronaldo for the last time.