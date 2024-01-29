How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr vs Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 1, 2024

The moment we’ve been waiting for is upon us. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face each other one last time on Thursday, February 1st, when Inter Miami play Al-Nassr in a club friendly at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Watch Al-Nassr vs. Inter Miami online in the US on Apple TV

This game will be part of the Riyadh Season Cup, in which the MLS side has already lost to Al-Hilal in a seven-goal thriller on Monday. While the Saudi clubs are on a midseason break in the Saudi Pro League, the Herons are playing in this competition as part of their global preseason tour.

Messi and company traveled to the Middle East with two friendlies under their belts (an away draw against El Salvador before a 1-0 loss to FC Dallas in the US. Al-Nassr, on the other hand, haven’t played since Dec. 30, 2023, as they canceled two friendly games in China because Ronaldo picked up an injury. The Portuguese star hasn’t been ruled out for the Inter Miami match yet, so all eyes will be on his fitness in the next few days.

When will the Al-Nassr vs. Inter Miami match be played?

The club friendly between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 1 PM (ET) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. All eyes will be on this match as fans could see Ronaldo playing against Messi for the last time.

Al-Nassr vs. Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

Where to watch Al-Nassr vs. Inter Miami in the US

The friendly game to be played between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States on MLS Pass on Apple TV.