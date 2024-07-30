The young Argentine striker Alejandro Garnacho has generated controversy on social networks after appearing in a photograph with the shirt of the rival team Al-Nassr where his idol Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

Garnacho is currently focused on his physical recovery after participating in the Copa America with Argentina. The young striker will be part of Manchester United’s preseason in the United States, where he will seek to earn a place in the starting team for next season.

Alejandro Garnacho, who shares a dressing room with another Argentine, Facundo Pellistri, at Manchester United, has publicly shown his admiration for the Portuguese star on several occasions. He has even gone so far as to imitate some of his iconic goal celebrations.

Which jersey did Alejandro Garnacho wear?

The Argentine player Garnacho posed with the shirt of Al-Ittihad, the rival team of Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo next to Facundo Pellistri, and this detail did not go unnoticed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s followers. Many users expressed their surprise and disappointment on Instagram at the choice of the young player, reminding him of their admiration for the Portuguese. Some even speculated about a possible future of the Argentine in Saudi football.

Alejandro Garnacho poses with the shirt of Al-Ittihad, a direct rival of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. Via Instagram.

Garnacho and his focus on Manchester United

The controversy over the Al-Ittihad shirt will be put on the back burner while Garnacho works on his development as a footballer. The talented Argentine has a promising career ahead of him and his future at Manchester United is full of expectations.