Alianza Lima and River Plate will face each other at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in the first game of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2022 group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this CL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

The group phase begins and the teams will fight for the first two places that will allow them to be in the next round of 16. The locals did not have an easy group, but it is true that, after River, the other members of the group (Colo Colo and Fortaleza) are strong rivals, but not the strongest, which is why the illusion of the Peruvians grows.

In the case of River, without a doubt they are one of the main candidates that this Conmebol Libertadores has. They have a tough group, but fortunately, none of their rivals is a candidate for the title, so the "Millonarios" hope to finish first in the group, and for that, there is nothing better than starting with a win.

Alianza Lima vs River Plate: Date

This first group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Alianza Lima and River Plate will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Wednesday, April 6 at 8:00 (ET).

Alianza Lima vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Alianza Lima vs River Plate

The first group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Alianza Lima and River Plate can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options:.beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.