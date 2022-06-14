Costa Rica are the last team to qualify for Qatar 2022 after beating New Zealand in the Inter-Continental Playoff match. With all the groups defined for the upcoming World Cup, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

This is it. There aren't any more places to decide: Costa Rica are the last team to qualify for Qatar 2022, after defeating New Zealand in the last Inter-Continental Playoff match. The World Cup is only five months away and fans are ready to watch the biggest soccer competition.

After Australia clinched their spot in the competition by beating Peru on penalties yesterday, Costa Rica did the same by defeating New Zealand 1-0 with a goal by Joel Campbell only three minutes into the game.

Costa Rica will play in Group E of Qatar 2022, and they will debut against Spain on November 22. Then, they will play against Japan (Nov 27) and Germany (Dec 1st). Here, check out what fans on social media are saying about the start of the World Cup.

All the groups defined for Qatar 2022: Funniest memes and reactions

With Costa Rica clinching the last spot, everything is set for the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on November 21. Current champions France are going to start their journey against Australia.

With Qatar 2022 just five months away, the buzz around the tournament is starting strong. Many fans are sharing their predictions (can Messi win his first World Cup trophy?) and their frustrations by not having a summer World Cup as usual. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions: