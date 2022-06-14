An entire decade with the rights to Major League Soccer, that's the deal Apple just signed with the league. All games, exclusively through the Apple TV app.

Good news for Apple fans, Major League Soccer and the company founded by Steve Jobs signed a deal to broadcast all the games for the next 10 years, no other sports league in the world has a deal like this.

This new deal is highly beneficial for MLS as it will attract many new fans through broadcasting, which translates into ticket and merchandise sales. And probably this new deal will turn into a trigger for new clubs to be born.

MLS will offer a total of 952 games during the season, 34 games for each of the 28 teams in the two conferences. All of those games would be available through the Apple TV app with any device that has that app available.

The MLS-Apple decade long broadcasting rights deal:

The deal was announced by Apple on their website Newsroom section, after that announcement more details were released through 'sources' such as the money Apple will pay per year and other things related to MLS.

1. Brodcasting will start from the 2023 season

2. According to sources, Apple will pay $250m per year in earnings to MLS

3. To watch the MLS games, you will only need the Apple TV app on any device, whether it is from the company or another brand (Samsung TV, Roku, Playstation, etc.)

4. The MLS games will also be available through FuboTV, Fox, ESPN and other networks but not exclusively but through simulcast.

5. A number of games will be offered free to Apple TV users throughout the season.

6. NO BLACKOUTS (broadcasting rights state-wide across the country and the entire planet)

7. Leagues Cup and MLS NEXT games will also be available

8. MLS season-ticket holders get a free pass to use the service.

This is the first time a pro soccer league is available on the entire planet without blackouts and/or restrictions. In addition, Apple is already working to continue investing in sports for the coming years. “Never has there been a league where there's a single place you can watch every single game,” said Apple Senior VP/Services Eddy Cue.

