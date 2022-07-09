Manchester City acquired Julian Alvarez during the January transfer window. However, he will link up with the Citizens' first squad now after spending the rest of the previous season on loan. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Premier League side.

Pep Guardiola has added both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to Manchester City's roster ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season, which begins on August 5. The 22-year-old will likely serve as a backup for now, given the arrival of the Norwegian.

However, the Spaniard's continuous rotation of the squad means that his playing time may not be severely restricted. Manchester City had previously agreed to sign the Argentine striker, who played his last game for River Plate on Sunday, June 3.

Following his January arrival, he was loaned back to his previous club until the remainder of the season. Alvarez's flexibility may potentially play a role in how often he plays. Despite being a striker, he can also play on the wing, which bodes well for his prospects of breaking into the starting lineup at some point in the season.

Julian Alvarez's contract with Manchester City

In terms of cost, Alvarez's £14.1 million transfer price to Manchester City is rather low, making his long-term value even more attractive. According to River Plate president Jorge Brito, the deal was made possible because of a release provision in his contract that permitted him to go. After signing a five-and-a-half-year with the Sky Blues, the forward will remain in England until the summer of 2027 at the very earliest.

How much will Julian Alvarez make a week?

He is contractually paid up to a total annual remuneration of about £2.6 million. Taking this into account, Julian Alvarez would earn about £216,000 per month or £50,000 a week. That would make it nearly £10,000 a day, or around £1,250 per hour, or £52 per minute.