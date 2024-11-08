Where to watch Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will visit Al Riyadh for the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Al-Riyadh and Al-Nassr will face against each other for the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League season in a high-stakes showdown. USA fans won’t have to miss a moment of the action, as the game will be accessible on TV broadcast networks and streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know to catch this clash live.

Al Nassr faced a mixed bag of results in their last outing. On the positive side, they held their own against Al Hilal, a team that has traditionally had the upper hand over them, showing they can compete at the highest level. The downside, however, was that they couldn’t secure a win, leaving them still 6 points behind the league leaders.

Despite this setback, Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad is determined to close the gap, with a critical match against Al Riyadh on the horizon. Currently sitting in sixth place with 14 points, Al Riyadh is far from the top but will be looking to make a statement with a win over Al Nassr to keep their hopes of climbing the table alive.

When will the Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr match be played?

Al-Riyadh take on Al-Nassr for the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Friday, November 8. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Riyadh and Al-Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus.