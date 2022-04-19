PSG are only one win away from their 10th Ligue 1 title. The match against Angers is crucial and a win is necessary for Les Parisiens. Find out about the match information, predictions, odds and how to watch the game in the United States.

Angers vs PSG: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 in the US

PSG will try to clinch a new title for their side as they visit Angers at home ground for Matchday 33 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1. Here, you will find out about the match information, predictions, odds and how to watch the game.If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will try to clinch a new title for Les Parisiens as Lionel Messi with a last-minute injury won't be part of the game against Angers on Wednesday. PSG are looking to bring joy to their fan base after the big upset in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Mbappe, being the leading scorer, will try to score again and give PSG their 10th Ligue 1 title.

Angers are clearly in disadvantage against PSG. The home team has a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 lost in their last 5 matches. The last match against Lille ended in a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, PSG won 6-1 against Clermont Foot in their last away game last week and clinched a 2-1 home win against their derby rival Marseille on Sunday.

Angers vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Jean-Bouin, Angers, France

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Angers vs PSG: Time by states in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Angers vs PSG: Storylines

PSG are in need of a win to clinch a new Ligue 1 title. Messi won't be part of the squad as the Argentinien has a last-minute injury in his foot. Neymar and Mbappe will have to lead this team to win as they did in the last 2 matches against Marseille and Clermont Foot. PSG scored 8 goals and conceded 2 in those games.

Angers vs PSG: How to watch or stream live in the US

The match for the 33rd round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 regular season between Angers and PSG will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial).Other options are: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

Angers vs PSG Prediction and Odds

This is the chance that the oddsmakers were waiting for. According to BetMGM these are the odds for this game. PSG are seen as the favorites to win this match a with a -204 odds, while Angers with a +525 odds need a huge surprise to win against the most powerful team in France. A draw would give a +350 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!