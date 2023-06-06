Apple TV knows how to generate content, from Ted Lasso to MLS Season Pass, soccer fans in the United States might be getting the biggest news of the year! The arrival of Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer.

Apple TV tweeted out a simple text tweet stating, “Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina, Apple TV+“ indicating the career path of the greatest soccer player of all-time.

Adding “Apple TV+” to the tweet can be an indication that Messi is indeed coming to Major League Soccer. MLS has been courting the Argentine World Cup winner for the better part of 4 years.

Apple TV deal with MLS

Apple TV is the exclusive home of Major League Soccer across the globe. The idea of MLS was to consolidate their programing under one roof, the Apple TV roof, and the results have been good according to Eddy Cue, the company’s senior vice president of services, “I’m very proud and happy with what we’ve accomplished so far, but I am sure that the best is yet to come”, told The Inquirer. “It’s been a great few months for such a quick turnaround. So, I’m incredibly proud of everyone on our team, everyone in the league — the teams, players, and owners have been instrumental in making this a huge success to start the season.”

Lionel Messi is said to have a unique mega deal from MLS club Inter Miami and would start play in the Leagues Cup between MLS sides and Liga MX sides. Messi would earn an estimated $50 million in salary, plus percentages in parking, jersey sales, and concession stands.

Messi is reported to be sharing the announcement as to where he will go next in the coming days.