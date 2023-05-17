Major League Soccer continues to grow and so does player wages, the biggest spenders in MLS continue to be Toronto FC at a budget of $27.5 million, the LA Galaxy are on a budget of $23.5 million, and Atlanta United are at $21.3 million, ironically none of the top spenders can claim to be the best teams in the league.

The team who spends the least on their roster is CF Montréal at a lowly $10.5 million when compared to what some mid-level teams spend in leagues like LaLiga or Serie A.

Here are the top earners of MLS for the 2023 season, it is important to note figures include compensation from each player’s contract with MLS. They do not include any compensation from any contracts with individual teams or their affiliates.

25. Alan Pulido – $2,200,000.00

Mexican Alan Pulido has been stop and go in MLS, but when on Pulido is a top player in the league and this season has been a shining light on a poor Sporting KC side.

24. Evander – $2,230,000.00

Portland Timbers Evander is the attacker the club has been looking for in a post Diego Valeri world, with 4 goals in 9 games the Brazilian is off to a great start in MLS after spending a lot of time in Danish soccer.

23. Karol Swiderski – $2,258,000.00

Polish striker Karol Swiderski has hit the ground running in MLS with 13 goals in 38 matches for the expansion club Charlotte FC.

22. Thiago Almada – $2,332,000.00

Argentine World Cup winner and highlight reel player Thiago Almada is the league’s biggest incoming signing and he could be the most expensive outgoing player. Almada is said to be commanding a transfer fee between $30-40 million.

21. Ryan Gauld – $2,505,000.00

Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld has been a standout player for the often down and out Whitecaps. 14 goals and 15 assists in 66 matches for the former Hibs man.

20. Gustavo Bou – $2,675,000.00

Argentine Gustavo Bou had a disappointing 2022 but started 2023 on a better foot. At 33 and with rumors of a possible return to Argentina, Bou may not make it to the end of the season as Bruce Arena searches for younger options.

19. Cucho Hernández – $2,886,000.00

Cucho Hernández (Crew)

Colombian striker Cucho Hernández has been a huge spark for the Crew, with 10 goals in 22 matches, look for Cucho to continue to be a threat on opposing defenders.

18. Jozy Altidore – $2,939,963.00

Jozy Altidore shockingly is still one of MLS’ most expensive players; all he has to show is 1 goal for the Revolution. Altidore has been one of the league’s most expensive players for nine seasons now.

17. Hany Mukhtar -$3,188,750.00

Has there been a more explosive player in MLS than Hany Mukhtar? The MLS MVP has 100 games under his belt and an impressive 56 goals and 25 assists. Mukhtar has pace, vision, and European style finishing that simply elevates MLS.

16. Raúl Ruidíaz – $3,201,120.00

The Peruvian striker has been solid for the Sounders, scoring in big games and accounting for 75 goals in 127 games since 2018. Winner of an MLS Cup and CCL with the Rave Green.

15. Nicolás Lodeiro – $3,256,667.00

An institution at the Seattle Sounders, the Uruguayan playmaker continues to lead the club at 34. Lodeiro has two MLS Cups and a CCL on his CV, the Copa America winner also has played 205 games and recorded 57 goals and 60 assists for the Rave Green.

14. Carlos Vela – $3,337,500.00

Vela took a pay cut to stay with the LAFC project and continues to be a main piece and face of the team. The best Mexican player to ever play in MLS, Vela won MLS Cup and is looking for a CCL title and has an impressive 85 goals, 49 assists in 155 games.

13. Rodolfo Pizarro – $3,350,000.00

Back at Inter Miami after a rumored tension with former DP Gonzalo Higuaín. Pizarro has yet to play to his full potential and is getting a second chance to make good on everything MLS sold about him.

12. Carles Gil – $3,545,833.00

A jewel of a find by the New England Revolution staff, the Spanish international is a former league MVP and has 29 goals and 43 assists in 124 games for the Revs, the leader and brain of the team, Gil is a golden standard.

11. Lucas Zelarayán – $3,800,000.00

The explosive Lucas Zelarayán has been one of the greatest signings in Columbus Crew history. 35 goals and 20 assists in 95 games, an MLS Cup championship and still only 30, the best is yet to come for the now Armenian international.

10. Josef Martínez – $4,391,667.00

Josef Martínez is getting paid for what he did in the past not what he has been as of late. The now Inter Miami striker scored his first 3 goals for the club in the last two games. The Venezuelan is slowly recapturing the level that made him one of the most feared strikers in MLS.

9. Christian Benteke – $4,432,778.00

The Belgium international has been a huge spark for DC United as they are revitalizing the team under Wayne Rooney. Benteke has 6 goals in 18 games and has been a constant threat in the attack for the four-time champions.

8. Luiz Araújo – $4,483,333.00

Atlanta United is still looking to get the most out of inconsistent midfielder Luiz Araújo, who came on a big transfer fee and has been sporadically good. Araújo has 12 goals in 59 games and 11 assists.

7. Douglas Costa – $4,508,333.00

Douglas Costa has been the center of the Galaxy supporters’ anger towards management. The 32-year-old former Juventus player has shown glimpses of what he can do, but it has not been enough to change the Galaxy’s fortunes.

6. Héctor Herrera – $5,246,875.00

The jury is still out on the signing of Mexican international Héctor Herrera, a player who is known more as a hard-working midfielder. 2 goals in 20 games are numbers no one should be shocked about, over $5 million in wages should be something that shocks given his age.

5. Sebastián Driussi – $6,022,500.00

The Argentine forward has been one of the best signings of the league in recent history. Driussi got his big contract with Austin FC and is the face of the team, 34 goals in 65 games, if the former River Plate star can play anywhere close to his form in 2022, don’t be shocked if he calls into the Argentine national team. He’s that good.

4. Federico Bernardeschi – $6,295,381.00

Federico Bernardeschi has been a huge standard for what it means to be a DP in MLS. Bernardeschi alone has won matches for the flaky Toronto FC and has 11 goals in 27 league games. Elegance, decision making, and shooting potential, Bernardeschi has brought it all to MLS.

3. Javier Hernández – $7,443,750.00

Say what you want but in the end Javier Hernández has been worth his big salary, 39 goals in 77 games for some of the worst Galaxy teams in history can’t be overlooked. Chicharito is the face of the franchise, a franchise with no real clear direction.

2. Lorenzo Insigne – $7,500,000.00

Lorenzo Insigne is unofficially the highest paid player in all of MLS, his salary ultimately nets him $14 million a season. Insigne has shown his talent on a very poor Toronto FC side, without a proper supporting cast the former Napoli legend has been reduced to 8 goals in 19 matches.

1. Xherdan Shaqiri – $8,153,000.00

Still the league’s highest paid player, technically, Xherdan Shaqiri has been a huge disappointment in MLS, with only 7 goals in 36 matches as of this writing. In Shaqiri’s defense the Chicago Fire have been a mess of a team with no clear direction moving forward. Still, you’d figure the highest paid player in a league would be providing much more.