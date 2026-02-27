Argentina’s Lionel Messi reportedly shows enthusiasm with physical preparation ahead of the 2026 World Cup

One of the most difficult situations any player or fan base can face, especially when it involves a global star, is an injury that could prevent participation in the 2026 World Cup. Physical preparation has therefore become crucial, and that is precisely the focus for Argentina star Lionel Messi as he continues working toward the tournament.

“Messi is taking his physical preparation very seriously this year,” journalist Federico Bueno said on Disney+. “During his vacation in Argentina, he traveled with a personal trainer to work specifically on that aspect in Rosario, and he trained at a facility owned by Maxi Rodriguez.”

This shows that, despite taking more than a month off between the 2025 MLS final against the Vancouver Whitecaps on December 6 and the start of preseason on January 17, Messi did not dedicate that time to rest or relaxation. Instead, he focused on maintaining his physical condition to arrive sharp for the World Cup and deliver strong performances in MLS.

That plan continues during the club season with Inter Miami. “He constantly asks the Inter Miami staff to provide him with statistics on his physical performance in matches and training, such as distance covered,” the report added.

Messi’s injuries throughout his career

Throughout his legendary career, Lionel Messi has maintained elite physical condition, although he has faced significant medical challenges. His most serious injuries occurred during his early years at Barcelona, most notably the fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in 2006, which kept him sidelined for 91 days. During those early seasons, he also suffered recurring hamstring tears.

Over time, Messi’s injuries shifted from bone fractures to more specific muscular and joint issues. In 2015, he suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in his left knee that ruled him out for nearly two months, and in 2018, he sustained a fracture in his right arm after a heavy fall. He also dealt with chronic pubalgia and kidney stone issues in 2016.

These are factors Messi clearly considers, given his injury history in those areas and his desire to avoid any setbacks. One viral moment before the 2022 World Cup raised global concern while Messi was playing for PSG, when he appeared to signal discomfort in the back of his leg, only for it to be caused by his boot coming loose, a humorous moment that, had it been real, might have changed history in Qatar.