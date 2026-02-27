Freddy Peralta makes his intentions clear about his future with the NY Mets

Freddy Peralta is preparing to play the final year of the contract he originally signed in Milwaukee, which will now conclude in 2026 with the New York Mets. When asked about the possibility of staying longer in Queens, he made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity.

The report came from SNY Mets on X (@sny_mets): “Freddy Peralta says he’s open to extension talks with the Mets at any time, meaning Opening Day is not a deadline. On his feel of the Mets so far: ‘I feel that they have my back.’” It’s worth noting that Peralta is set to earn $8 million this season.

Peralta didn’t limit himself to a brief remark. By his account, the transition to the Mets has been overwhelmingly positive. “What I can say is that everything has been amazing, talking from the bottom to the top, people in the front office, everyone,” said the pitcher, who spent the first eight years of his career in Milwaukee.

How much could Peralta cost the Mets?

There is no official figure yet, but Spotrac estimates Peralta’s market value at approximately $131 million over a minimum five-year deal, an average annual salary of around $26 million. That valuation would place him among the 14 highest-paid starting pitchers on the market.

If he were to secure such a contract, it would be the first major payday of his MLB career. To date, Peralta has earned approximately $22.9 million in career earnings. A lucrative extension with the Mets could more than double his total career income in a single deal, potentially making him one of the highest-paid players on the roster.

While nothing has been finalized, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza appears pleased with what he has seen so far. “As soon as we acquired him, it was pretty clear he was going to be pitching in the front of our rotation,” Mendoza said. “He earned it. He’s done it.”