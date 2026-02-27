Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate suffers terrible injury and has been ruled out from 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi and Argentina have received confirmation that they will be without a young talent for the 2026 World Cup after his club confirmed a severe injury.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

As Lionel Messi and Argentina prepare for the 2026 World Cup, where they will look to defend the title they secured at Qatar 2022, the squad have been hit by a significant setback. A member of the national team has suffered a major injury and will not recover in time for the tournament set to take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The player in question is Racing Club forward Valentin Carboni, who suffered a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a partial rupture of the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his right knee during a training session with the Argentine team.

Racing Club confirmed the diagnosis in an official statement via X (formerly Twitter): “In Friday’s training session, Valentín Carboni suffered a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a partial rupture of the lateral collateral ligament of the right knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days“.

While a specific recovery timeline was not disclosed, these types of injuries typically require six to eight months of rehabilitation, making it impossible for Carboni to be fit for Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup roster.

Valentin Carboni of Argentina during a 2024 Copa America game. (Getty Images)

A tactical option for Scaloni’s future plans

At just 19 years old, Carboni became the breakout story of Scaloni’s senior squad when he was surprisingly called up for the friendlies leading into the 2024 Copa America. At the time, the young forward was enjoying a stellar loan spell with AC Monza in Italy’s Serie A, where his creative flair caught the eye of the national team scouts.

His impact was immediate, earning a start and playing 62 minutes in a 4-1 friendly victory over Guatemala. His performance left a lasting impression on Lionel Messi, who was quick to praise his young teammate. “I had seen him in the U-20s, but he has grown immensely,” Messi said after the match. “He is a different kind of player—much more physically developed and possessing incredible quality“.

Despite his limited international experience, Carboni’s potential secured him a spot on the final 2024 Copa America roster. He featured for 13 minutes in the group-stage win over Peru, eventually earning a winner’s medal as Argentina were crowned champions.

Since then, he has remained a consistent Plan B for Scaloni, who—despite not including him in recent matchday squads—had been closely monitoring his evolution at Racing Club as a potential X-factor for the 2026 World Cup.

Mounting injury concerns for Argentina

With this devastating news, Carboni joins Juan Foyth as the latest player confirmed to miss the 2026 World Cup. Foyth, the versatile Villarreal defender, was previously ruled out of the tournament after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon earlier this year.

Amidst a growing injury crisis, manager Scaloni and his staff are waiting for positive updates on several other key figures. Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Lautaro Martinez, and Lisandro Martinez are all currently sidelined with various ailments.

However, unlike the cases of Carboni and Foyth, their respective clubs remain optimistic, indicating that these players are expected to return to action in the coming weeks.

Gianni Taina
