FIFA reportedly makes final decision on Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, international attention has turned toward the unfolding situation in Mexico, which is set to co-host the tournament alongside the United States and Canada. Amidst this backdrop, FIFA have reportedly reached a definitive decision regarding the status of the host nation.

Due to a series of security incidents that have triggered alerts across the country, speculation had intensified that the host cities of Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City were in jeopardy for the upcoming tournament. Some reports even suggested that matches could be relocated to existing venues in the U.S. or Canada.

However, according to reports from ESPN, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that no changes will be made to the tournament’s organization. This decision follows a high-level discussion with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in which the governing body was reassured of the nation’s commitment to safety and infrastructure for the global event.

“I had an excellent conversation today with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. I reiterated our full confidence in the host country, and we expect them to host all scheduled matches in what will be the most inclusive and greatest World Cup in history“, Infantino stated via FIFA’s official channels, according to ESPN.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum greets FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Getty Images)

President Sheinbaum reaffirms Mexico’s World Cup commitment

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed via her X (formerly Twitter) account that she held a productive phone call with Infantino to continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup. During the discussion, she provided guarantees regarding the security measures being implemented for the tournament.

“I spoke by telephone with the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino; we continue to work as we have been to successfully carry out the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We have confirmed the confidence in our country,” Sheinbaum stated publicly, signaling that the Mexican government remain fully committed to the hosting duties.

Before the World Cup begins, Mexico will face a significant test as Monterrey and Guadalajara host four crucial Inter-Confederation Playoff fixtures. These matches will serve as a trial run for tournament operations while determining the final teams to join the competition.

On one side of the bracket, New Caledonia will face Jamaica on Thursday, March 26, in Guadalajara. The winner of this initial clash will then advance to take on the Republic of the Congo for a coveted spot in Group K of the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the other pathway features a showdown between Bolivia and Suriname, which is scheduled for the same day in Monterrey. The winner of that match will progress to a final qualifying round against Iraq to determine which side will round out Group I of the global tournament.