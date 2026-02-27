Trending topics:
mls

Inter Miami co-owner reveals if Lionel Messi will have new signings after tough MLS season opener loss

Following a disappointing season opener for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, co-owner Jorge Mas spoke regarding the possibility of further reinforcements for the 2026 campaign.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi reacts prior to an MLS game.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi reacts prior to an MLS game.

Lionel Messis Inter Miami did not begin their MLS Cup title defense on a high note, falling 3-0 to LAFC on Saturday. The heavy defeat raised questions about the squad’s depth despite an aggressive winter transfer window, prompting co-owner Jorge Mas to clarify the club’s stance on future signings.

Speaking at a FIFA event in Miami on Wednesday, Mas addressed reporters regarding the potential for new arrivals. Although the Herons recently acquired an international roster slot from the New England Revolution, Mas indicated that further moves are unlikely. “The transfer market is open and some things are being considered, but I’m not anticipating any more signings,” Mas stated, via Inter Miami insider Jose Armando.

Mas emphasized that the club successfully secured nearly all of their primary targets during the busiest window in franchise history. “We entered the winter window with a goal. We were pursuing seven players, and of those seven, we were able to acquire six,” he added.

Advertisement

For the 2026 campaign, Inter Miami have significantly bolstered their ranks in what has been the busiest transfer window in franchise’s history. The new arrivals include German Berterame, Luis Barraza, David Ayala, Dayne St. Clair, Micael, Sergio Reguilon, Facundo Mura, and Daniel Pinter. Additionally, Tadeo Allende and Rocco Rios Novo have returned to Florida on permanent deals following the expiration of their loan spells last season.

German Berterame of Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

German Berterame of Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Inter Miami eye redemption in Florida Derby

It was a difficult debut for Javier Mascherano’s team, as LAFC—led by a standout performance from Son Heung-min—outclassed the Florida side at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lionel Messi vs Antoine Griezmann? Atletico Madrid star reportedly close to joining Inter Miami’s MLS rivals

see also

Lionel Messi vs Antoine Griezmann? Atletico Madrid star reportedly close to joining Inter Miami’s MLS rivals

However, the Herons have already taken steps to regain momentum, securing a 2-1 friendly victory over Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico this Thursday, featuring a second-half penalty from Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Messi and his teammates are now preparing for a high-stakes Florida Derby against Orlando City this Sunday, March 1. Inter Miami will look to leverage the confidence boost from their midweek win to secure their first three points of the regular season at Inter&Co Stadium.

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate suffers terrible injury and has been ruled out from 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate suffers terrible injury and has been ruled out from 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi scores first penalty of 2026: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored this year?
Soccer

Lionel Messi scores first penalty of 2026: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored this year?

Video: Lionel Messi scores from penalty for Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle in friendly
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores from penalty for Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle in friendly

Zack Wheeler gives Phillies fans hope with update on his recovery
MLB

Zack Wheeler gives Phillies fans hope with update on his recovery

Better Collective Logo