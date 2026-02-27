Inter Miami co-owner reveals if Lionel Messi will have new signings after tough MLS season opener loss

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami did not begin their MLS Cup title defense on a high note, falling 3-0 to LAFC on Saturday. The heavy defeat raised questions about the squad’s depth despite an aggressive winter transfer window, prompting co-owner Jorge Mas to clarify the club’s stance on future signings.

Speaking at a FIFA event in Miami on Wednesday, Mas addressed reporters regarding the potential for new arrivals. Although the Herons recently acquired an international roster slot from the New England Revolution, Mas indicated that further moves are unlikely. “The transfer market is open and some things are being considered, but I’m not anticipating any more signings,” Mas stated, via Inter Miami insider Jose Armando.

Mas emphasized that the club successfully secured nearly all of their primary targets during the busiest window in franchise history. “We entered the winter window with a goal. We were pursuing seven players, and of those seven, we were able to acquire six,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the 2026 campaign, Inter Miami have significantly bolstered their ranks in what has been the busiest transfer window in franchise’s history. The new arrivals include German Berterame, Luis Barraza, David Ayala, Dayne St. Clair, Micael, Sergio Reguilon, Facundo Mura, and Daniel Pinter. Additionally, Tadeo Allende and Rocco Rios Novo have returned to Florida on permanent deals following the expiration of their loan spells last season.

German Berterame of Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Inter Miami eye redemption in Florida Derby

It was a difficult debut for Javier Mascherano’s team, as LAFC—led by a standout performance from Son Heung-min—outclassed the Florida side at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi vs Antoine Griezmann? Atletico Madrid star reportedly close to joining Inter Miami’s MLS rivals

However, the Herons have already taken steps to regain momentum, securing a 2-1 friendly victory over Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico this Thursday, featuring a second-half penalty from Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Messi and his teammates are now preparing for a high-stakes Florida Derby against Orlando City this Sunday, March 1. Inter Miami will look to leverage the confidence boost from their midweek win to secure their first three points of the regular season at Inter&Co Stadium.