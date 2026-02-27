Zack Wheeler gives Phillies fans hope with update on his recovery

Zack Wheeler appears to be further along in his recovery process, which could be exactly what the Philadelphia Phillies organization needs to hear ahead of the upcoming season. The expectation is that he will once again anchor the rotation in what figures to be another demanding year.

“If I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go,” Wheeler said. “I don’t think I have any problem when October comes usually. So, I don’t think this year is different than any other year, trying to preserve,” the Phillies’ ace said confidently.

It remains unclear when Wheeler will make his spring training debut. “Wheeler said he doesn’t know if he will pitch in a Grapefruit League game or a Minor League game before the end of camp on March 23,” Todd Zolecki wrote for MLB.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When could Wheeler be ready for the regular season?

In his recent article for MLB.com, Zolecki noted that Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wheeler is following a specialized throwing program that could ultimately set him up for a return early in the regular season, though no exact date has been confirmed.

Advertisement

“Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Wheeler’s bullpen on Thursday could mark the beginning of a six-week ramp-up to ‘possibly’ make him big league game-ready by the end of it. Asked about that six-week ramp-up, Wheeler said, ‘That’s what it looks like.’ Six weeks from Thursday is April 9. It doesn’t mean it will happen, of course. Wheeler has a long way to go,” Zolecki wrote.

Advertisement

see also Phillies’ Jesus Luzardo shuts down Team USA invite ahead of 2026 WBC

Last season, Wheeler made 24 starts, slightly fewer than usual, but still posted a 10-5 record with a 2.71 ERA. He has not had a losing season since 2017, underscoring why the Phillies are counting on him once again.

Advertisement

“Wheeler said he threw at 80-85 percent effort in his 21-pitch bullpen session on Thursday, throwing four-seam and two-seam fastballs. ‘I felt good, I felt smooth, natural,’ he said,” Zolecki reported on the 35-year-old right-hander.