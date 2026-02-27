Trending topics:
NFL

Not Aaron Rodgers: Vikings ready to bring in new quarterback to compete with JJ McCarthy

As Aaron Rodgers appears set to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly identified the quarterback who will compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job in the 2026 NFL season.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesQuarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Steelers

During recent weeks, Aaron Rodgers was heavily linked to the Minnesota Vikings. However, the NFC North franchise now appears to be prioritizing a different option to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job in 2026.

Rumors surrounding Rodgers’ potential departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers have cooled significantly. The veteran quarterback is reportedly preparing to return to Pittsburgh, leaving Minnesota with one fewer option in free agency.

With Rodgers seemingly off the table, the Vikings are moving forward with plans to create competition for McCarthy ahead of the 2026 NFL season. And now, a new name has emerged.

Advertisement

Report: Vikings and Anthony Richardson have mutual interest

On Thursday, Anthony Richardson received clarity about his future with the Indianapolis Colts. The quarterback was granted permission to seek a trade, and Minnesota quickly surfaced as a potential landing spot.

According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, the Vikings and Richardson share “mutual interest” in joining forces for the 2026 season. If a deal materializes, Richardson would immediately compete with McCarthy for the QB1 role.

Advertisement

Rodgers had been mentioned as a possibility in recent weeks, but with the veteran expected to stay in Pittsburgh, Minnesota appears focused on younger — and potentially more affordable — alternatives.

Aaron Rodgers could leave Steelers to take QB job with Super Bowl contender in 2026

see also

Aaron Rodgers could leave Steelers to take QB job with Super Bowl contender in 2026

Richardson lost his starting job in 2025 after the Colts signed Daniel Jones, ironically a former Vikings quarterback. Now, the former first-round pick could get a fresh opportunity in Minnesota, where the organization is clearly seeking stronger competition at the position.

Advertisement

Will J.J. McCarthy be traded?

As things stand, the Vikings are expected to host a legitimate quarterback battle heading into 2026. McCarthy is still viewed as the frontrunner, but his grip on the starting job is far from secure.

The biggest concern surrounding McCarthy remains durability. Injuries have limited his availability, and if he struggles to stay healthy and perform consistently, trade speculation could intensify sooner rather than later.

Advertisement
Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Anthony Richardson gets clear message from Colts regarding his future in the NFL
NFL

Anthony Richardson gets clear message from Colts regarding his future in the NFL

Colts clarify Daniel Jones’ future before 2026 free agency amid Anthony Richardson QB1 competition
NFL

Colts clarify Daniel Jones’ future before 2026 free agency amid Anthony Richardson QB1 competition

Colts owner offers intriguing insight into Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones QB battle
NFL

Colts owner offers intriguing insight into Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones QB battle

Freddy Peralta makes his intentions clear about his future with the NY Mets
MLB

Freddy Peralta makes his intentions clear about his future with the NY Mets

Better Collective Logo