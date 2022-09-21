An Argentine national team superfan in Miami sent 168 messages, one per day, to his favorite player on the team. He finally got an answer… sort of.

Agustín is an Argentine national team fan from Miami who has a big love for Rodrigo De Paul. De Paul is a holding midfielder who plays for Atlético Madrid after making a name for himself at Serie A side Udinese.

De Paul has jumped to fame in Argentina mostly due to his romance with Argentine pop singer Tini Stoessel. He is also the center of an investigation for not paying child support to his ex-Camila Homs.

All that aside on a team that features Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Paulo Dybala, De Paul has a number 1 fan. Agustín, who sent De Paul 168 messages on Instagram wishing his favorite player luck and wrote he would send messages every day until he got an answer.

Rodrigo De Paul answers super fan with pitiful response

After telling the TyC Sports reporters covering the national team in Miami what he has been doing, the reporter promised Agustín that they would work hard to have De Paul see the messages. As an FYI, if you follow someone on Instagram and said person does not follow you back, messages sent usually go to a general folder. Given that De Paul must receive hundreds of messages per day it is very viable he never saw Agustín’s messages.

Nonetheless the TyC Sports reporters kept their word and De Paul finally saw the messages and literally sent the fan a two-word response to 168 days of messaging. De Paul simply answered “Hi Agustínnnn” with wave hand emojis.

Argentina is in Miami preparing for the World Cup and will play Concacaf opponents Honduras and Jamaica where De Paul will surely feature in both matches.