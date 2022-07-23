Arsenal play against Chelsea for the 2022 Florida Cup game part of the USA Tour. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Florida Cup in the US

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the 2022 Florida Cup. This game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). Two of the best English teams are ready to show why they are the best. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Arsenal want to win this game against another top Premier League team to send a message to the rest of the teams in England that they are ready for the upcoming English soccer season.

Chelsea are one of the big favorites to win the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, but before starting those tournaments they must show that they are in the best possible form by winning a couple of games during the preseason.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Storylines

Arsenal won the third game of the Florida Cup against Orlando City 3-1, but at one point in the game the local team tied the game with a goal. The first goal was scored by Martinelli (Arsenal) and the equalizer was scored by an Orlando City SC player at the 29th minute. Arteta has the necessary players to win this game but the strategy has to be different.

Chelsea also won once during the Florida Cup as part of their USA Tour. The first game was a victory against the Mexican team Club America 2-1, but that game was not easy as Chelsea scored the winning goals in the second half. Chelsea played Charlotte FC in a controversial game where the winner was decided on penalties and Charlotte FC scored five penalties against just three from Chelsea.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Arsenal vs Chelsea in the U.S.

This 2022 Florida Cup game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

Arsenal are favorites to win this game due to their rivals losing to a smaller MLS team but that still makes Arsenal a light favourite. Chelsea are underdogs but they won a game during the Florida Cup. The best pick for this game is: Chelsea.

---- Arsenal --- Draw --- Chelsea ---

* Odds via ----.