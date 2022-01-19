Arsenal and Liverpool will clash off on Thursday at Emirates Stadium in the Semi-Finals Leg 2 of the Carabao Cup 2021-2022. Check out how to watch and live stream online free the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Arsenal will welcome Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in the return leg of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup Semi-Finals on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this EFL Cup match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

This will be their 16th League Cup meeting. An interesting fact is that both Arsenal and Liverpool have each managed to celebrate a triumph five times so far, whilst the remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent Carabao Cup matchup took place on January 13, 2022, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in Liverpool in the first leg of the Semi-Finals. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Carabao Cup 2022.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Live Stream: DAZN in Canada

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Storylines

To reach the 2021/22 Carabao Cup Semi-Final, Arsenal had to defeat Norwich 3-0, Preston 2-0, and Leicester on penalties following a 3-3 tie. Liverpool, meanwhile, lined up two meetings with Arsenal after winning 6-0 over West Bromwich, 2-0 over Wimbledon, 2-0 over Leeds, as well as Sunderland with a final result of 5-1.

These rivals have a long history of rivalries, with their first dating back to October 23, 1893, when Arsenal celebrated a sensational 5-0 win in League Division Two. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Arsenal vs Liverpool in the U.S.

The 2021 Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Leg 2 game between Arsenal and Liverpool, to be played on Thursday, at Emirates in London, will be broadcast on ESPN+, Sirius XM FC in the United States, and exclusively on DAZN in Canada.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Liverpool. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites and thus, they have given them +100 odds to go through to the next stage. Arsenal, meanwhile, have a +230 odds to cause an upset and knock Jurgen Klopp's side out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equal +230 payout.

FanDuel Arsenal +230 Tie +230 Liverpool +100

* Odds via FanDuel